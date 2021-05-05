A reminder from the New Bethlehem Civic Club that it is not too late to make an appointment for the Blood Analysis Program on Saturday, May 8 from 6 to 10 a.m. at Redbank Valley High School.
Appointments will be accepted until noon on Friday, May 7. Blood screening is by appointment only, no walk-ins. A physician’s order is required for optional tests and in some cases is also required for the AMBA panel.
When securing the appointment, it is important to follow the instructions provided. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Any questions, contact (814) 275-1906. To make an appointment, call 1-800-234-8888.
JUDY WILLIAMS
Chairperson
New Bethlehem
Civic Club
Blood Analysis
Program