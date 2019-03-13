I finally met with the New Bethlehem Borough Council and its solicitor on Feb. 19. This was from the situation that happen last August on the football field, with then-Police Officer Greg Bowser. There was only one other council member there, not on the police committee. Mayor Murray was not there and he should have been due to his failure to tell me about the police committee.
I must apologize, I do not know the new solicitor’s name, so I will call him, Mr. Solicitor. Mr Solicitor asked me what I wanted to say and I told him that I wanted him to tell me what I seem to be missing. A letter that I had received at the end of December, signed by [council president] Sandy Mateer, representing the council, stated in essence, that I was trespassing (I was not charged), to get over it, and the solicitor was in agreement. Sandy Mateer even put in part of the trespassing code — she apparently forgot the end part of the code, with the exceptions/defenses. Now if the solicitor, a lawyer, had the answer to my question, that was the time he would have said the exact reason and what law I had violated. So instead of me being told why the officer continually told me I had to leave, Mr. Solicitor did his best to divert answering me.
I explained what had occurred with Officer Bowser, and Mr. Solicitor said “we would have to agree to disagree.” In my opinion, that was a pretty stupid statement made by our town solicitor; a lawyer usually would be more than happy to explain why they are right and you are wrong. He asked me if I talked to the school board, and he asked if I spoke with Mike Rearick (head of the youth football league). May I remind those reading this, it was the actions of the town police that we were supposed to be addressing. Then Mr. Solicitor asked me what my relationship is like with an individual behind all the allegations. I advised him bluntly that it was not good, by telling him what had occurred on Aug. 11, at the scrimmage game. That had nothing to do with the wrongful actions of Officer Bowser, but a lot to do with Mike Rearick’s actions on that same day. Mr. Solicitor asked me more questions about the relationship — again diverting, and I understand why, being that the police were in the wrong, the mayor was in the wrong, the police committee was in the wrong, and that the borough council was trying their hardest to get me to just forget about this and leave them alone, because they have much more important things to take care of.
This could have been any one of you, and I know for a fact that things like this have occurred with other citizens of our town. My rights were violated by the town police and the people that we elected to oversee the governing of our town are trying to make it go away. An apology was asked for — it would have been and should have been that simple. But the advice from the solicitor was, “If we admit fault, it would open us up for more liability.” That is the right attitude, messing with people’s lives and don’t worry about it. There was a grown man and two women that were there the night I got kicked off the football field. They were unwilling to speak up for me. Why you ask? They knew that I had done nothing wrong, but they said the police knew them, and there would be retaliation against them and their business. That is so sad, but apparently the years of actions being left unaccountable has left many in town feeling that way.
Also mentioned in the meeting, was that Sandy Mateer told me that I was not allowed to speak at the council meeting, because I do not live in the borough. Mateer pulled out the “code” and read it. Now I know for a fact, people who do not live in the borough have spoken in front of the council. With the town police patrolling neighboring towns, who is going to address a problem and who is going to be responsible for the actions of the individuals/police? A pretty important question, what is the answer? I personally will never depend on our town council to do the right thing.
I made the statement that I have talked to several lawyers, and Mr. Solicitor asked their names, as if that mattered. Mr. Solicitor did not ask me what the other lawyers said. All three lawyers, along with some other knowledgeable professionals, said absolutely I was right and their actions toward me were definitely inappropriate. One lawyer advised me that this is just the way small town cops are, so I just have to deal with it. I left that office knowing that I would not want anything to do with him for any kind of case. All three of them said if I did sue the borough council and police for their actions, they have the means to prolong it a very long time, costing me a tremendous amount of money. And they have shown by their words and actions, they have no intent on doing the right thing. What they would be hoping is that I tire out and give it up, as they have done for numerous other individuals, which I am personally aware of.
I told them I had a lawyer bill due to all of the false allegations and inappropriate actions. Sandy Mateer said “she does too.” Maybe a more appropriate response would have been that the town is paying for a lawyer, hence Mr. Solicitor, who appears to also have no concern in righting any wrongs against the town citizens. I stated I had written seven letters, describing in more detail this incident that occurred to me, which could have been any of you, by our town police, mayor and council. I showed those at the meeting that night a thumb drive that the letters are on (I cannot put them in the paper yet, due to certain circumstances), and Sandy Mateer advised me that they would take care of any slanderous comments later. Sandy Mateer, in my opinion, was attempting to intimidate me. Read the code: slander is making false and damaging statements. You seem to have forgotten I was charged with “disorderly” and “harassment.” False charges. To be continued...
