To all of those who participated in putting on the Clarion County Fair, thank you and bravo! You did a magnificent job of getting this annual event to come to fruition in a year when all we know is cancelations, postponements and closures. It was excellent to see people get together, smile, chat and laugh. A touch of normalcy was so welcome, especially in our tight knit community here in the Valley.
I wish to commend those who took a stand in spite of governmental decrees and threats. Not only was it brave, it was astoundingly well conceived and executed.
To those that brought their animals and artworks, their food trucks and operated the stands, and for those who participated in the events themselves, I am so glad that all of you braved the current atmosphere. Together you took the proverbial bull by the horns and put on a show worthy of the ages. Nice!
To the naysayers and confused souls who thought that this could never happen, or worse, that it should never have happened, too bad. This year’s fair went on with nary a hitch. And, thankfully, thousands of people got to enjoy being entertained while getting a bit of fresh air. What a novel concept, people actually got together and had a really great time. Seems that some natural Vitamin D with funnel cake can be good for the soul!
It is easy to see how a single act of bravery is easily amplified — and that is exactly how all wars are won. Free souls exercising God-ordained freedoms and birthrights, moving fearlessly forward while not cowering in the dark.
As for me, I particularly enjoyed the opening ceremonies for the events, which unabashedly highlighted God, County and Community. Such a magnificent display of what it is to be true Americans while living righteously, peacefully and with a joyous amount of hope in our hearts. Our forefathers would be so proud.
Also, this event — being held flagrantly, and without apology — should be used as a wonderful example for America at large. All across this great land, when we hear timid souls say it can’t be done, it is time for the unafraid American spirit to rise up and proclaim that not only can it be done, but look at what just happened in the Valley! If they can do it, we must do it too! National leaders often arise from events just like this. America’s sons and daughters who are unafraid to race towards an unknowable horizon, a place simply called the Future.
Once again, bravo! You all performed above and beyond our wildest expectations!
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township