The immigration debate has reached a fever pitch, and it has never been more obvious that we need a wall on our southern border! The Democrats know that if Donald Trump succeeds in signing an immigration bill, they no longer have an “ongoing” issue for elections, and on top of that, future Democratic voters will be turned away at the wall.
It is shameful that Democrats and the mainstream news media are using illegal children as props for political gain. The usual suspects, such as Steny Hoyer, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, have been on a campaign to “save the children.” My question is: Why are liberals so concerned about illegal alien children, when they fully approve and fund $400 million annually for Planned Parenthood for 3,300 abortions daily?
Illegal aliens are not coming here to enhance “The American Way,” they are arriving here to take advantage of entitlements that have accrued over decades to assure a substantial standard of living for non-citizens. The most conservative number is that U.S. taxpayers are being pick-pocketed for $134.8 billion (net loss) annually, after factoring illegal alien contributions to society.
We could do without the “diversity.” Millions of Christians and patriots are no longer permitted to fly our flag, pray, read our Bible, or say “Merry Christmas” because doing so may “offend” an illegal immigrant! Thank you American Civil Liberties Union!
Those illegals arriving here are not civil engineers, architects, doctors, chemists, teachers or scientists, but instead many/most are uneducated, without skills, criminals, gang members, drug users and dealers, with dependent children, and few speak English. They do not assimilate well, and their contribution to America will be nil.
Furthermore, many of those who illegally take up residence in the U.S. have no regard for the rule of law. Illegals demonstrate daily that they have no regard for the rule of law just by “illegally” crossing the border! The U.S. makes up 4.4 percent of the world’s population, yet we house 22 percent of the world’s prisoners, why would we want more? Yes, the children are innocent, but in many/most cases, they are being exploited by adults to gain entrance to the U.S.
The U.S. has a very large “front door,” and entering legally should be the only option. The U.S. has a long history of fighting wars all over the world to “liberate” people from dictators and tyrants, so it is time that those who live in tyrannical countries take charge of their own destiny! Americans have already sacrificed a disproportionate amount of blood and treasure to advance the rest of the world.
America has arrived in this dilemma due to lying politicians who have lacked the fortitude to execute their sworn duties of protecting U.S. treasure, soil and citizens, that must stop now! Those politicians who do not vote in favor of security are displaying the highest degree of misconduct! Commonsense mandates that we build the wall!
D.R. Lewis
Chicora
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.