I am writing to address the bullying situation at Redbank Valley High School. I don’t understand why some students think they have the right to make others miserable every chance they get.
I have a granddaughter who attends RVHS and has endured a barrage of ignorant, hurtful comments almost on a daily basis. It is no wonder kids end up sometimes hurting themselves, or others, because they just can’t take it anymore. I feel the bullies don’t even like themselves, or are they learning this behavior at home? When this situation keeps continuing, why aren’t the bullies expelled for a whole month? Consequences to people’s actions can usually change behavior.
Parents, even ones working at RVHS, need to talk to their children to remedy this! All students deserve a safe place to learn and be accepted for all their differences. God made us all unique.
CATHY HAINES
New Bethlehem