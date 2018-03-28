This winter has sure been a roller coaster ride. Hopefully we are going to be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel soon. Spring is always the best time of year, when the white disappears, everything starts to green up and all of a sudden we have all these blossoms filled with beautiful colors. We truly are blessed to live where we do and to be able to experience the four seasons of the year the Good Lord blessed us with.
On March 24, we kicked off our annual campaign to help our veterans of the armed forces. We are now in our 16th year of helping the veterans and in all those years we have never turned a veteran away that needed our help. Anyone wishing to send a donation to help our veterans can send their donations to: Charitable Deeds, 98 Hickory Nut Lane, Knox, PA 16232. Write “veterans” in the memo of your check.
We are going to have our annual Pizza Pub pizza sale on April 28. The pizzas will be $7.25 for pepperoni only. Anyone that wants to order a pizza can call John at (814) 221-9966 or Bobbi at (814) 782-3733. Pizza Pub donated 600 pizzas to charitable Deeds. This fundraiser will help us raise $4,350. Everyone, please patronize Pizza Pub in Clarion. Pickup day will be April 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the old bank on Main Street in Knox. We will also be selling pizzas there that day.
We are open on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon for anyone needing free clothing and furniture. We are looking for volunteers to help on these days. In you are interested in volunteering for a couple of hours, call (814) 221-9966. What an amazing feeling you get when you help your neighbors and family.
We still are in need of lift chairs for the elderly and disabled. Also, if anyone has any dressers that they would like to donate, we still need them. We are also looking for mattresses and box springs that are clean and have no stains on them. If you would like to donate, call John for pick up.
Our 2018 Golf Scramble will be held on June 16. This project has gotten too big for three people to handle so we are asking for volunteers to help us with the day-to-day duties as well as the volunteers to help the day of the event. Anyone wishing to help can call Bobbi at (814) 797-0286 or Lana Graham at (814) 782-3490.
The next Charitable Deeds Huge 7,200 Square Foot Garage Sale will be held on April 19-21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Our location is 200 High Point Road, Knox. There are many new and gently used items. If you have any items you would like to donate for this sale, contact John Kerle at (814) 221-9966.
JOHN KERLE
Charitable Deeds and Services of Knox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.