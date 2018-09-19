Some information for the reader. Assume nothing. My parents were split in terms of political affiliation. My father a staunch Republican, my mother a Democrat. Neither one being a stronghold to the extreme spectrum and both dead since 1989-90.
I have no desire to take anyone’s guns. As stated in previous submissions of mine, I grew up in a city and the only experience I had with guns was being held up at gun point on a visit home during summer break in 1977 or 78 with my boyfriend. So from my experience, the only people who had guns were cops and robbers. My cultural shock of seeing guns up close, was being a freshman at Clarion University (it was Clarion State College at the time) and hunting season descending on that small rural town in 1976.
I do think we (as Americans and as a culture as a whole) need to be more vigilant as to who has access to guns. When the mass shooting happened in Florida at the Stoneman Douglas High School, it came to my attention that two people close to me were exposed everyday to potential gun violence — my youngest son and his father. Both have been at Clarion University for the past three years. School campuses — elementary, high school and college/universities — have higher instances and are more vulnerable for mass shootings than any other known venue.
Why assume I would not support our military? Our military are on the line every day protecting our rights and trying to extend the freedoms we enjoy to every corner of the globe. Who or what American would not support that? My father was a WWII veteran and my brother was a Vietnam veteran. Many of my brothers’ friends served during the Vietnam era, but the government did not always serve them well when they returned. True story: A very good friend of my oldest brother served honorably in Vietnam. Came home, married, and tried to find a job. When asked by an employment agency what he learned while in the Army, he hesitantly replied, “I learned to kill people.” Eventually he got a job and was settling into “civilian life” again when tragedy struck and his newborn son died unexpectedly. Tom had no financial resources for the baby’s funeral. He asked for financial aid from an organization called Sailors, Soldiers, and Marines Fund of Connecticut. He was told that if he quit his job they would be able to assume full financial burden, otherwise there was no help. He declined the offer.
People are not looking for a hand out, so often, as much as a hand up. Policies put in place that are all or nothing are not good policies. This whole incident in the previous paragraph took place between 1969 to 1971. What administration do you want to lay the blame on for that particular situation?
Vietnam caused such decisiveness in our country that we are still paying the price today. Since the Vietnam War we have never again had young men serve our nation through the draft and that has been to our detriment. Why should one segment of our society have numerous “tours of duty” and at what sacrifice to serve in war torn countries, and the majority never serve at all? For those who serve, they should be honored and respected. Those who return home should have the full support of our government to see to their medical needs, emotional needs, and psychological needs. Can you say that that is actually happening for our veterans and would you support such sweeping expenditures needed to fulfill that kind of support? And if not, do you respect and love this country less than I do?
I am not in favor of getting rid of ICE. When used correctly, it is an extension of our federal government to see that citizens are protected. Can you honestly say that using ICE to remove law abiding and productive and taxpaying illegal immigrants is the best use of that resource?
When did we become such a country that to be identified with one political party affiliation was to be saddled with a litany of descriptors that sound more like accusations than anything else. To follow L-V letter writer Fred Shick’s reasoning, it would preclude me from respecting and liking and admiring Republicans such as the late Sen. John McCain, or Republican governor from Ohio, John Kasich or former Gov. Jeb Bush better than his brother George. Why pigeonhole everyone into an extreme camp instead of laying the foundations of what we can all agree upon as Americans? (I am slightly surprised, and gratified, that I wasn’t referred to as a baby killer after my stated support for abortion.)
I don’t ever recall Democrats saying America is not great. Candidate Trump came up with a slogan, “Make America Great Again” implying it had lost its greatness. So, look at the source. True, it is a catchy slogan, but can anyone say with real assurance, that at the end of his tenure we will be anything close to great on the world stage, let alone “great again”?
As I write this, our representatives in Washington, D.C. are conducting hearings with the next candidate for the Supreme Court. Through the cooperation of two members, one a Republican and one a Democrat, papers that were not supposed to be part of the public record became part of the public record. They sat and talked and compromised. They came to an agreement rather than throw accusations and insults at one another. Rather than waste time, they made time. They made time to listen to each other, they made time to confer with their colleagues, and they made time count for something more than their own opportunity to shine.
Rodney King, after his brutal beating was broadcast on national TV, asked “Can’t we all just get along?” Amen to that!
