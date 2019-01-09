Today we’re in the third week of a government shutdown. The stock market has lost all gains it made last year and the tax cut for the wealthy has made America’s debt $2 trillion worse.
Trump has repeatedly attacked NATO. America has dropped out of the Paris Accords and the United Nations Human Rights Commission.
Children of color are in cages on our southern border. Many of our public lands have been sold and are being destroyed for future generations. Our air and water are under attack by this administration.
Seven members of Trump’s cabinet and election committee have pled guilty and 13 Russian nationals, 12 Russian intelligence agents and three Russian corporations have been indicted. Putin chose Trump.
WWPD — What Would Putin Do? Watch Trump. Propaganda works.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport
