2020 was a rough year. There are so many families, more than ever, needing our help. There are so many families that have lost their jobs and their unemployment has run out. More and more families are calling in for food and financial aid, and it is hard to keep up with the calls. So far, we have been able to help everyone that qualifies for aid. We are lucky to live in the community we do — when things get rough, everyone pulls together to help their family, friends, neighbors or even foe.
We started our 2020 winter utility program on Nov. 15. If you would like to donate to this program, you can send donations to: Charitable Deeds, 98 Hickory Nut Lane, Knox, PA 16232. Please put in the check memo “utility program.”
Our food bank is held at 260 High Point Road in Knox. The schedule for 2021 will be as follows: Jan. 28, Feb. 25, March 25, April 22, May 27, June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 9 and Dec. 16. If you know of anyone in need of food, they must preregister by calling (814) 797-0286.
We would like to thank the anonymous donor who gave money to our food bank. With this money we were able to provide turkeys and chicken breasts for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you would like to donate to the Clarion County Food Distribution — Charitable Deeds, you can send your donation in care of Dave Rivers, P.O. Box 414, Knox, PA 16232.
Charitable Deeds’ monthly garage sales are as follows: Feb 18-20, March 18-20, April 15-17, May 20-22, June 17-19, July 15-17, Aug. 19-21, Sept. 16-18, Oct. 21-23, Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 9-11.
JOHN KERLE
and
BOBBI WOLFGONG
Charitable Deeds