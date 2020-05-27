I currently serve as Redbank Valley School Board President. I am writing to discuss the June 2 referendum vote to raise the property taxes in the district.
I will not be asking you to vote for or against the issue, but rather to provide some insight as to why we are in the financial position that we are in.
I have served on the board for 20 years. I left the board for eight years, and have since returned for another term.
People are asking why the taxes have not been raised a bit at a time, instead of one big jump? In that 20-year period, the state and federal governments were passing out money like there was no tomorrow. Around that time, the district had a fund balance in excess of $10 million. Let us be honest: I could not in good conscience raise your taxes with $10 million in the bank. Times were good and the money was plentiful.
In my eight-year absence, things changed. Money started getting tight and our subsidies from the government shrunk. And did I mention that for every dollar spend at Redbank, 71 percent of that dollar does not come from Redbank Valley property taxes, it comes from other people in the state. This holds true to this day. That being said, revenue started to lag behind expenses.
I will try to give you my explanations to some of the many questions I have been asked. Why are we paying big money to have a superintendent? The state requires us to have one; we don’t have a choice and we are not paying as much as some of the districts are paying.
People say that don’t have kids and school, or never had kids, why should they pay taxes? First off, no matter what your case may be we all need doctors, teachers, plumbers, auto mechanics and so on. In order to have quality people, we have to pay to get them educated.
Why do we pay teachers so much? This is a debate that will go on forever. My response is that our teachers earn about in the middle of the county as far as salary goes. And the debate rages on, but in order to attract quality teachers, a decent wage must be paid.
Why are our taxes so high? If you compare Redbank taxes against the taxes of other school districts in the county, Redbank is at the bottom end of the list.
Why do we have so many people on the administrative staff? First of all, our administrative staff is not people heavy. The amount of paperwork that the government demands is overwhelming and that takes personnel to do it.
What has been done to save money? Mahoning Elementary was closed in 2011, more than 20 teaching positions have been cut since 2010, custodial portions have been cut and administrative positions have been consolidated. And the staff took a pay freeze for part of the last contract. Redbank spend $956 less per student than the average of other Clarion County schools.
Why are most of the school buses operating with empty seats, why not eliminate some? The bus list is made up of students whether they ride the bus, or parents take them to school, or the student drives. The district never knows which scenario will occur on any given day so we must plan for the worst case, hence some seats are empty.
Why isn’t the district getting grants? Mrs. Rupp has gotten the district in excess of $200,000 in grants. These grants are only to be used for security purposes. Other grants have been procured, but they are for specific topics and cannot be used for anything else.
We can debate the track forever. I personally did not vote to redo the track. I support the track, I just could not do so at that time. The fact still remains that the condition of the track was becoming unsafe to use. Also consider the fact that 100 students participate in the program, not to mention the public that uses the track for exercise. The alternative would be to rent a track facility, or cut the program. The bottom line is that it is done and over, and we must move on from that battle.
Back to the issue at hand, next year’s budget is $1.2 million in the red. Yes, there is still some money in the bank, but if the reserves are not beefed up, we will be broke. If that happens, the state will take over the district. If that should occur, we will have no say on taxes, sports or local control. Period. The last couple of years small tax increases have been passed, but it is not enough to stem the tide. There appears to be no relief in sight from the state. There is no sense in arguing the point that in recent years, the board has not raised taxes. We are past that point. Most recently, we have received less funding from the state, simply because our tax rate is so low, and that we are being penalized because of it.
Maybe one should look at the tax issue from a different perspective. Suppose taxes were raised a bit at a time, let’s say for 10 years and $100 was raised. On the other hand, taxes were not raised over that 10-year period, and you were taxed $100 all at one time. You were able to keep your money for 10 years. Pay me now, or pay me later.
On the tax issue, I have heard some say that they will move to another district. Maybe these folks need to consider the fact that while they can move, taxes are higher in other places, so what will you gain?
There are others that say if taxes are raised, they will send their kids to private schools, homeschool or do cyber school. That works, but remember you will still have to pay property taxes. And while on the subject of cyber schools, they are costing the district hundreds of thousands of dollars each year that could be used to keep your taxes low. Lastly, we have no control over the costs of cyber school operations.
If the referendum passes, we will all pay; some people will pay less than $50 while others will pay much, much more. Check out the district’s website to calculate your taxes.
If the referendum fails, the following will be cut: two elementary teachers, one librarian and library aide, elementary art and music teachers, the dean of students, a high school secretary, a nurse aide, the athletic trainer position and security spending of about $100,000. Extracurriculars (sports, music, musicals) will have to increase their fundraising to another 10 percent of their budget, and the pay-to-play fees will double to $100 per student per year.
Over the last few years, the district has cut programs and staff. The district will become of no value if cuts continue. If nothing else, we must rebuild the system. If you have an idea to help stem the tide, give me a call. Be informed. If you have questions, call one of the referendum committee members. This is one time that your vote will count. Vote yes or no, but vote. Choose wisely.