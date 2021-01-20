We must remove the Fox from the People’s House!
Hometown, small-town, real-town news can accomplish this.
We have all been duped. Rather than sit with egg on our faces, lets get the rest of this year going with a clean slate. Let us erase the damage done to media and the people who absorb it. Fox News must go.
Fox cleverly, spun by the originator Roger Ailes, created the “No Spin” concept, and told its followers to only watch Fox. That alone should have clued the people that a “brainwash was about to occur!”
Watching Fox’s Socialist implant, by Rupert Murdoch, Steve Hilton on his Fox show, “The Next Revolution,” I heard Hilton say he was born in Hungary. However, he says that in his English accent to cover up the fact (spin) that he is a United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland) citizen. The truth is his parents were Hungarian; Mr. Hilton was born in England. He has an Oxford education and was the owner of Fox News Pet. This explains why owner Rupert Murdoch implanted him to make sure that Hannity and Carlson would not faulter in pitting Christians against Christians so he, Murdoch, could make billions — and I mean billions from the hatred they created between American Christians.
So, no spin here; check out the following and see for yourself. Fox must go, for Americans to start to heal each other!
As a quick aside, when you hear politicians talk of millions and billions, let’s put that into a perspective. Fox would not.
How many days, counting one number every second, does it take to count to a million? The answer is 12 days. Now the kicker.
How many days does it take to count to a billion? Well, you have the days to count to a million. Then you figure how many 12-day periods in a year, is one way, which is about 30, giving you about 30 million per year, and so as a billion is one thousand million, and 30 times 30 is about 900 million, it takes actually 31 years, counting one number each second to reach a billion. So let’s not talk about the trillions the President put on us by lessening the taxes on the rich. He has left it for your grandchildren, and their grandchildren to pay it off. It’s time to take the Spin out of “No Spin” to make America Christian again.
If you want my spin, you have to ask yourself, in his 30-million-dollar home being built in England, while he, the owner of Fox News, got free vaccination there for the coronavirus, was he actually waiting for the Capitol Dome to be transported there?
Of course not, but that is how spin works, you implant a thought, then use magical thinking to water the seed.
Oh, and One Final Solution for Rupert’s formula to work. You must push hatred, and if you ask people who watch Hannity, Carlson and Hilton if that is true, as good Christians most will say no.
It’s unbelievable: an Australian who is an atheist, spinning he is a Christian United States citizen, living in the UK, waiting to bring down the Capitol Dome, so he can add a dome to his capitalized home, with your dollars and freedoms!
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg