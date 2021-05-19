The New Bethlehem Civic Club thanks all who participated in the 2021 AMBA Blood Screening Program held on Saturday, May 8 at the Redbank Valley High School cafeteria. It was a little different this year because of the COVID situation and we are sorry of any inconvenience that occurred. Since we could not use the kitchen, we were unable to provide the usual treat of doughnuts and coffee. We hope everything will be back to normal next year.
Additional thanks go to Glenn Watson of Clarion Printing for the posters, and to Marburger Dairy for providing orange juice.
This year was our 44th year of bringing the screening program to the area and our plans are to continue to provide this service to New Bethlehem and surrounding community residents. Because of the community’s participation in this program, the club is able to provide a scholarship to a Redbank Valley High School senior in addition to supporting other community projects and activities.
Again, we thank everyone who supported this year’s program so please mark your 2022 calendar for Saturday, May 14.
JUDY WILLIAMS
Coordinator
New Bethlehem Civic Club, AMBA Wellness
Program