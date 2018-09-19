Do you want to know where the real collusion is? Mush-mouth John Kerry, who speaks and sounds like a poop salesman with a mouth full of samples. He and the Iranian leader are very close friends, and he was in on the Iranian deal with Obama when they gave Iran $150 billion and five terrorists for Bergdall, a deserter.
Why isn’t Mueller investigating them when money is spent every day investigating President Trump and no collusion has been found? Isn’t it time to investigate Mueller and his fans of far left, and the deep state where the real corruption is?
Then Feinstein comes up with Kavanaugh having sex with a girl 40 years ago and the person that gave her the information wants to keep her name quiet. Sounds like another lie. Did Feinstein get picked up a few years ago for DUI and trying to take a gun on a plane? Is she above the law?
Now Jim Carrey wants socialism in America. What an idiot. Wasn’t he in “Dumb and Dumber”? Must have been a true story. He is from Canada, so why is he telling us what to do? He was invited to go to Venezuela to see how socialism works. I’ll bet he is on a plane now to go check it out.
All these lunatics that said if Trump was elected president, they were leaving the USA — I think they are still here.
One more note. Did Stormy Daniels pay income tax on all the money she took in from clients? I think the IRS should investigate her and get the back taxes owed.
With President Trump we can pray, practice our religion, say Merry Christmas, which Obama and his cronies did away with.
Everyone who wants to save America from the Left should get out and vote.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg
