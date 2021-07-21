Regarding Chris Henderson’s column, “I forbid!” in the July 14-15 issue of The Leader-Vindicator:
The meaning of “thou shalt not kill” is perverted by that common and particular translation.
Twenty-two of the 39 English Bible translations state: “thou shalt not murder,” with all of the modern translations, properly, doing so. This is a fact, very easy to find (Exodus 20:13, www.biblehub.com/parallel/exodus/20-13.htm).
”Rabbi Samuel ben Meir (Rashbam) and Rabbi Joseph Bekhor-Shor, explained at great length that the Hebrew text refers only to unlawful killing. Both scholars stressed the differences between the Hebrew words for killing and murdering.”
”There are several strong arguments for the case that the sixth commandment should be translated as ‘Thou shalt not murder.’ First, the verb used in the Torah commandment is ‘ratsah,’ which generally is translated as murder and refers only to criminal acts of killing a human being. The word ‘kill’ generally refers to the taking of life for all classes of victims and for all reasons. This generalization is expressed through a different Hebrew verb ‘harag.’” From: Is the Sixth Commandment “Thou Shalt Not Kill” or “Thou Shalt Not Murder”?, The Times Of Israel, Dec. 1, 2017.
You will find hundreds of Christian teachings, from Jesus forward, supportive of the death penalty, including those teachings by the greatest of Popes, Saints, Doctors of the Church, biblical and theological scholars and philosophers.
DUDLEY SHARP
Houston, Texas
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The writer is a self-described “independent researcher” and advocate for capital punishment.]