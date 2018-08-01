President T-Rump (more recently known as “Putin’s Poodle”) continuously bleats about Mueller’s “witch hunt” and claims there is no proof of collusion. Well, not yet — that will come in the courtroom or the Senate chamber during the impeachment trial.
Right now, what we do have is evidence — and evidence becomes proof at a trial. We have indictments (many), guilty pleas (several), arrests, and Agent Orange’s former campaign manager in jail here in Virginia. Others will follow.
Let’s look at the score card:
• Michael Flynn — Trump’s former (fired/resigned) National Security Advisor — pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.
• Paul Manafort — one of Trump’s multiple (“I hire the best people”) campaign managers — indicted on numerous counts, arrested and jailed (determined to be a flight risk).
• Rick Gates — Manafort business partner guilty pleas to numerous counts.
• George Papadopolous — member of Trump’s Foreign Policy Advisory Panel — guilty plea, multiple material false statements to FBI.
• Richard Pinedo — guilty plea (identity fraud, including supplying false names/accounts to the Russians), facing 15 years in prison and a $200,000 fine.
• Alex van der Zwann — attorney — pled guilty, jailed, released and deported back to Europe the day after his release this past June.
• Twelve Russian Military Officers — indicted July 13 accused of cyber-crimes for interfering with the 2016 election.
More to follow — probably T-Rump Jr., Roger Stone, a GOP Congressman referenced but not named in the Russian indictments, Kushner, and a cell block of others, as the investigation continues. Where will it all end? My money is on the great white whale.
A witch hunt? If so, a successful one so far if you consider the list above — a dozen and a half so far. More to be caught as the investigation continues until it catches the son-of-a-witch in the White House.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.
