Just when you would think that we could start finding some type of normalcy, the “control freaks” among us come up with one more way to act like the petty tyrants that they are! Now they are floating the idea to introduce “Medical Passports.” This is a form of “your papers, please,” as a means to separate the vaccinated from those who chose, for whatever reason, not to get vaccinated. Never mind that there are a host of reasons not to be vaccinated: already had COVID-19, can’t be vaccinated due to previous conditions, simply don’t trust the science behind vaccines until more time transpires, etc.
But beyond those reasons, there is a more insidious agenda afoot: they wish to create a form of separation of the population to form one more division between people. Every division causes a deep crack in society that allows for ever-increasing control mechanisms to be introduced. These so-called Medical Passports are a huge leap forward for their desire to create even further stratification. We already have deep racial tension, profound income issues and an educational system that is systemically shattered when it comes to big inner city school systems. Every single one of these flagrant flaws in America’s reality has a profound price, those costs cause frustrations to come to the forefront and boil over. All one has to do is see how many cities have endured massive protests that turned to rioting, looting and violence. The destruction of those events still hangs in the air as a tormenting stench that lingers long after the ashes have settled.
This new method to divide us, these proposed Medical Passports, will cause a divide like no other in American history. They are forming a path toward a violent revolt against authority. “Your papers, please,” will not just be a relic from the archives of history’s worst nightmare, the Holocaust, but they will be a means to simultaneously consolidate power while forcing these newly identified “undesirables” to be fully marginalized in the process. Vax Apartheid — if it becomes mandatory — will lead to violent responses beyond anything we have ever considered. Maybe that is what they want to occur? It is hard for me to fathom that some form of ultra-advanced artificial intelligence computer program hasn’t run simulations and already determined a preferred societal outcome!
We are on the edge in so many ways that the last thing we need right now is one more reason to be torn apart. Yet, here we are, one more item on a long list of power grabs and tyrannical enterprises being hung over our heads like the Sword of Damocles! We can only absorb so many wicked decrees before one of them causes an explosion that won’t allow for there to be any safe haven left to run to. After all, “so goes America, so goes the world,” for we truly are Planet Earth’s last best hope for an individual to enjoy both liberties and freedoms, and time is running short.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township