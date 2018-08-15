Yee-haw — The 2018 Cookie Daze “Down on the Farm” was a fun time for all!
We, the Rimersburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Cookie Daze Committee, would like to thank all of those who volunteered their time to help set up and tear down for the event. Special thanks go to Tim Murray of Murray Contracting for his help and use of his truck and trailer; Art Colwell for his help and use of the trailer we use as our Information Trailer; Tom Curry, Mr. and Mrs. Kindel and the Union High School football team for their help with the tables; and Mrs. Kifer and the Youth Group from the Rimersburg First United Methodist Church for trash removal.
In addition, we want to express our appreciation to Becky Bliss, Kim Weaver, Missie Travis and their crew for help with the Saturday morning children’s games. Special thanks to Butch Guntrum for his time and assistance with the Antique Tractor Show for displaying such awesome machines and to Carl Solida of Solida Farms for such a fabulous time providing hayrides. We had a fun time singing and enjoying the ride!
We extend a big thank you to Laurie Kifer for her time and generosity for taking hundreds of pictures and capturing our memories on film. Additionally, thanks to Josh Walzak and The Leader-Vindicator for posting an article and pictures for all to see.
We express much gratitude to Rimersburg Borough and its maintenance staff for their support and for all the extra work they do to help us and make our town look fresh and clean for the festival. Thank you to Southern Clarion County Ambulance for their presence and the Rimersburg Volunteer Fire Department for all they do to provide support and assistance in preparation for and during the festival. A special thanks to Sheriff Rex Munsee and his staff for their help with traffic control for the Cookie Daze parade and their support and presence as well as Southern Clarion County Police for their assistance.
We thank Klingensmith’s Drug Store for their support and providing water for our Midway. And thank you to other businesses in town for their assistance when we ask. We were so glad to have so many of our very own local businesses participate as crafters and vendors and hope this past weekend was successful for you all.
We can’t express our thanks enough for our sponsors. Each year we reach out to you and each year you so generously provide monetary support to keep the festival going and to provide fun-filled activities the community can enjoy. Without your support, we would not be able to do so.
We want to thank our local ministerium for the Sunday morning Community Church Service. What a beautiful thing to bring together our churches, pastors, members and attendees to gather and worship together. We take time to thank God for giving us such beautiful weather and his protection over our festival to go on without incident or accident and we are grateful.
Thank you to our first and second place team winners in our Cornhole Tournament, Team Ragley and Team Anthony, for donating their winnings back to the festival.
Finally, we would like to say that our list of thank you’s could go on and on, and if we missed mentioning someone, please accept our apology and a tremendous thank you!
In closing, our final thank you goes to you, our residents, both near and far for your continued support, patronage and participation in the 2018 Cookie Daze Festival. We sincerely hope you had a wonderful time and felt a sense of community togetherness this year!
SHEILA DEAN JOHNSON
President
Rimersburg Chamber of Commerce, Cookie Daze Festival Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.