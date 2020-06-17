Time to awaken as a people to the facts surrounding us. Time to take back our country. Time to quit allowing “We The People” to be ruled over by a corrupt body politick that has such a blatantly devious agenda.
Years ago, I was privileged to spend a little time with an extremely well educated gentleman from Nigeria. He spoke multiple languages. Although English was not his native tongue, he communicated in a very articulate proper format with a distinctly British clip. After a bit of friendly banter, I asked him something about his homeland, Nigeria. Something that had confounded me for a very long time. “Sir, how is it that your country, one of the most blessed countries on the planet, rich with huge deposits of coal, iron ore, gold, timber and a host of other resources, remains completely destitute and broken?” He looked at me directly in the eyes, displaying a deep-seated despair, and answered, “Our country is totally corrupt.” Then he added, with a profound statement of fact clothed as wisdom of the ages: “Corruption is what kills countries. We start things that never get finished because the money vanishes. Flagrantly stolen by those in power. We are ruled by wicked men...” He lamented while he hung his head in abject sorrows too deep to convey.
I have never forgotten that conversation. Today, in this great nation called America, we often allow ourselves to be ruled by “wicked men (and women).” We pay obscene amounts of money for projects that take decades or longer to finish. All of these orchestrated thefts fracture our collective world. All of this turmoil and corruption makes us stumble and fall towards a future of chaos and sorrows. Couple those thefts with outright treasonous acts, even a complete disregard for life itself, and our canton has fallen far. It is well removed from what it should be.
We are to be the “Shining Light On A Hill!” For that is our one true destiny.
I am over it! Time to stop electing people who do not, and never have, valued life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We should never permit the vile, the perverted, the foolish, the thieves — being such flagrant liars — to become entrenched within our halls of power. Because unless we elect the capable, the honest and the inspired — our most brilliant and righteous souls — into leadership positions, we too will continue to be controlled by The Agenda of their wickedness. The Agenda is pure poison. The Agenda steals our livelihoods and destroys our children’s futures.
Together we must elect honest souls! Together we must take back our God-given rights! We The People out vote! Vote for life. Vote for honesty. Vote out the control freaks. Time to allow us the freedom to pursue and retain an honest day’s work. Vote for those who race valiant into the fray, fearless in their righteous pursuits, and we, together, can reclaim all that has been so purposely stolen.
We are all on raging waters, and the etching on JFK’s bell so clearly declares: Where we go one we go all.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township