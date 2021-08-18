The felonies, theft and perjury are at an all time high in Washington, D.C., as well as “outside” of the walls around the U.S. Capitol. Crime is rising at an alarming rate too — murder, shootings, stabbings, assault and endless lies from the White House.
Congress has passed the over $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, that has very little to do with infrastructure. Socialist Democrats are confident of passing yet another bill unilaterally, for over $3.5 trillion for more pork and rewards that includes amnesty for illegal immigrants, the “Green New Deal,” unions, Civilian Climate Corp., free community college, and “social equity” programs for minorities. Organized armies could not do more damage to this nation than the Biden/Harris administration and the Socialist Democrats. As predicted, we are being destroyed from within our own borders.
The Socialist Democrats are on the brink of flooding the economy with worthless paper — not goods, not services, just trillions of dollars cranked out to pacify their mindless followers. We have heard the phrase, “our grandchildren will be paying for the national debt.” In reality, our grandchildren’s great-grandchildren will be paying the national debt accumulated by the thoughtless, self-aggrandizing, inconsiderate, reckless and arrogant politicians in Washington, D.C.! Unless the thinking in D.C. gets reverted by the midterm elections, America may be doomed. The Chinese Communist Party is waiting in the wings for the U.S. to fall.
The largest body of socialists are those union members belonging to public sector unions, and there are none worse than teachers’ unions, who are preparing for yet another year of mask mandates for children as a ploy to throw billions more tax dollars to the unscrupulous teachers’ unions. However, all public sector unions are beholden to whomever signs their paychecks, whether it be local, state or federal government.
The Biden/Harris administration is considering another mask mandate for America, to include those who have been vaccinated, and/or have natural antibodies from having already had a bout with the COVID virus. We are being overwhelmed at the border with nearly 1.5 million illegal aliens who have entered the nation unfettered, and the incidence of COVID is very alarming at 20 percent testing positive. This is a public health emergency! Only the most devout communists could conspire to enable these people to infiltrate our nation, and their purpose will be to “vote” in lockstep with the Socialist Democrats.
On the state level, Governor Tom Wolf has obligated himself once again to public sector unions for wages and legacy costs, and the bills have come due, and tax revenues have been drastically diminished since the pandemic. Tom Wolf is proposing an 8-cent per mile tax just for the privilege of driving your vehicle, so if the average person drives 50 miles per day, that is $1,040 per year. Add to that, gasoline has risen $1.35 in seven months.
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora