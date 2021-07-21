As Joe Biden physically stumbles, and verbally mumbles, in a weak monotone voice, and an occasional maniacal whisper — adorned in cool Aviator sunglasses, like the Pied Piper throwing OPM (other people’s money) around like confetti to buy votes for the Socialist Democrats, with a goal to create two classes of people and divide the nation — Socialist Democrats’ dream is to be the ruling class multi-millionaires while the masses dutifully labor to maintain those who won’t labor, and those who rule. There could be no other reason to deviate from a capitalist form of government!
The people of the island country of Cuba have had their limit of 52 years of socialism/communism and they are aggressively protesting, or at least as much as they can for a people who are unarmed and without a political voice. Cubans need at least $200 per month to live, and the average take home salary is $20 per month. All of the promises of a nirvana vanished many decades ago, and they have been seeking freedom and refuge in America at any cost to arrive on our shores.
Cubans proudly display the U.S. flag side-by-side with their flag as a symbol of true freedom and pride. Cubans actually prove that when they do become U.S. citizens, they are more thankful for the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, the Rule of Law, and our flag, more so than native born Americans who show disrespect for capitalism, our laws and nation. Viva Cuba Libre!
Cuba’s revolt flies in the face of Socialist Democrats’ attempt to usher in socialism to America. Marxist college professors, Bernie Sanders and “The Squad” are speechless and wringing their hands — they can’t understand what is not to love about socialism.
The Cuban rebellion could not be more timely; it is an awakening for Americans who have become too comfortable with perpetual prosperity and the assurance that “Big Brother” will mail you a check until your misfortunes have passed. The criminality of an open border policy, de-funding the police, and allowing BLM to run unchecked is also a game-changer. Americans have had more than they can withstand with the lack of enforcement of the rule of law, and the mid-term and general elections of ‘22 and ‘24 will bear that out. Look for a sea of red after the next election cycle.
The pandemic was the perfect storm to lull us into a sense of security from a tyrannical government. Amid the chaotic moment, Socialist Democrats, the Chinese, MSM and Big Tech managed to steal the second term of Donald Trump. Overzealous politicians seized the moment to attain power from Americans by disseminating propaganda, voter fraud, lies, fear and a false sense of security.
People, just like animals, can be easily habituated, and the socialists never miss an opportunity to control the masses. OPM will continue to flow in Democratic states until the end of September, while nine million jobs are open in this nation. The national debt and inflation will continue to skyrocket under the Biden/Harris administration, and unfortunately for the poorest among our population, they will once again be harmed the most by socialism. Will America learn from the mistakes of other nations? God Bless America!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora