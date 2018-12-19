In the Dec. 5-6 edition of The L-V, William Strong wrote that “there was no blue wave victory in the midterm elections.” He notes that “in the Senate, the GOP scored a huge win of historic proportions, expanding its majority from 51 to 53 seats.” I guess “huge” and “historic proportions” are in the eye of the beholder. Two seats does not seem “huge” to me.
Strong continues, noting that, “Additionally the Democrats gained 39 seats in the House, which is within the normal margin of victory for midterms. Democrats winning the House by a normal margin while suffering a historical beating in the Senate is not a blue wave victory.” Well, now that Republican Rep. David Valadao of California has conceded to Democrat T.J. Cox, that gives the Democrats 40 wins in the House. Maybe not a tsunami, but not an insignificant ripple. I feel comfortable calling it a wave.
A post-election analysis by the Cook Political Report found that Democrats won the 2018 House popular vote by 8.6 percent. A wave? A ripple? Call it what you want — it is still a big win of the popular vote, which would count more than it does if so many states and districts were not gerrymandered in favor of the Republicans. Will that winning margin carry over to 2020? We’ll know in two years, but I’m taking bets now.
An interesting note is that voter turnout for this midterm election was 50.1 percent — the highest turnout for any midterm election in the last 100 years. The winning margin of the popular House vote was approximately 10 million in favor of the Democrats. Again, I’d call that more than a ripple. I’d call it a “reflection.” A reflection of voter disdain for Trump and his administration and his boot licking supporters like the soon-to-be-relegated-to-the-dust-bin-of-history Paul Ryan, the least effective Speaker of the House in human memory.
Time and space constraints do not allow me to address Democratic advances in state elections — again, call it what you want, wave, ripple, tsunami or just a reflection of the disdain the majority of Americans hold for Trump and his administration. I’m happy to report that here in Virginia, three Democratic women replaced three GOP incumbent Trump disciples. A trend not uncommon in other states. Maybe a topic for another time.
So, the “historic” GOP win in the Senate — two seats out of 100, which by my math is 2 percent, versus the Democrats winning 40 new seats in the House — (435 seats), equals an increase of 9 percent. This may be too difficult for Strong to answer, but I’ll pose the question to other readers: if someone offered you a 2 percent annual salary increase or a 9 percent annual salary increase — which would you take? Personally I’ll take 9 percent and I won’t even feel compelled to call it “historic.” I call it “reflective.”
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.
