Dear Democrats, first and foremost, it is better to deal with the devil you know, as opposed to the devil you don’t know! Donald Trump is a businessman, and he certainly has shown that to the world, and we are all benefiting from his experience. Obama/Biden managed a stagnant economy at best, with a 2 percent annual GDP. They were politicians, not businessmen, and it is evident!
Dear Democrats, when Madam Hillary was running for President, the cry from Democrats was for women to “break the glass ceiling.” Judge Amy Coney Barrett is going to break some glass as well, but you don’t want her because she is not a flaming radical marching at the Million Women’s March screaming “Women’s rights are human rights,” carrying a sign for LGBTQ and reproductive rights. Judge Barrett is one of the most qualified women in America to sit on the Supreme Court, and she will represent the framers’ ideology of the U.S. Constitution. Judge Barrett will interpret the laws narrowly as written, not a broad interpretation, and more in line with the original text and intent.
Dear Democrats, your party has destroyed any credibility the FBI had by subjecting the nation to a very costly ($45 million) three-year conspiracy, perpetrated by the felonious Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, including other Democratic members of Congress and high officials of the FBI to invalidate the last Presidential election. The aforementioned are turning the U.S. into a tyrannical third world nation.
Dear Democrats, if the Washington, D.C. Democrats that represent you were not so vindictive and bigoted, and if they would have cooperated, even remotely with Trump, the nation would have realized more positive changes and policies. These Democrats are self serving, it is not you whom they represent.
Dear Democrats, what is already baked into the cake with your party is destroying the Rule of Law, allowing illegal immigration, supporting sanctuary cities, on demand abortion, disrespecting our flag, dishonoring our Veterans, forcing socialized medicine, reducing funding for the military. The Socialist Democrats (they actually call themselves that), Biden/Harris are the most anti-gun ticket that has ever ran for office, they plan to disarm you, relieve you of your wealth, and control your lives from birth to death. Kamala Harris is recognized as the most radical member of the Senate, and she is determined to have “socialized Medicare,” that will be the end of private health insurance for 180 million people.
Dear Democrats, Biden/Harris has promised to raise corporate taxes from the current 21 percent to 28 percent, that will have a very negative effect on the economy, your 401Ks, and employment. Biden has also promised $15 per hour minimum wage, so say hello to uncontrollable inflation. The jobs and manufacturing that Donald Trump brought back across the Pacific Ocean will return to China, and will never return again.
Dear Democrats, it is your party who is permitting lawlessness, destruction and death in our Democratic-controlled cities by allowing Antifa and BLM to riot at will. In contrast, 12 years ago, the Tea Party protested as well, not one shot was fired, nobody was arrested, not one building burned, not one business looted, nor one window broken, and no monuments or statues were toppled or defaced with graffiti. Almost everyone was carrying a legal weapon, and they picked up the trash before they left the area. Can’t say the for Antifa and BLM crowd!
Dear Democrats, your party is currently trying to rig the upcoming election by “ballot harvesting” and other illegal means. New York City has reported that 100,000 incorrect ballots have already been received by New York citizens. There are new examples daily of fraudulent handling of mail-in ballots.
Dear Democrats, Chuck Schumer said if he gains control of the Senate, nothing is off the table, and they will “pack the courts.” That is an interpretation to mean that the SCOTUS will just be another legislative branch of the government, and the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights will be gone forever! Biden also will not commit to revealing just who he has in mind for possible SCOTUS judges.
Dear Democrats, it is your party who is clamoring for reparations for black people, so what slave owners do we collect the money from? What slave descendants will receive the payments? Are you, the American taxpayer, responsible for the sins of dead people that lived two centuries ago? Vote for Biden/Harris, and you will pay that bill.
Dear Democrats, Biden/ Harris advocate for “The Green New Deal” which will destroy the fossil fuel industry, not just in Pennsylvania, but nationwide. Currently, 54,250 jobs (U.S. Energy and Employment Report 2019) are directly related to fossil fuel production in Pennsylvania. By the way, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the world is coming to an end in 10 years, so why would it matter?
Dear Democrats, your party wants to abolish the Electoral College. If that were to happen, New York, Texas, Florida and California would elect every president henceforth, voting would be a moot point, and your voice in government will be silenced. You could eventually lose the right to vote.
Dear Democrats, it is you who are burning your party to the ground by normalizing lawlessness, and the idea of redistribution of the wealth. Socialism has never worked, and it won’t work now. Socialism can be voted in, but it always takes poverty, war and death to put an end to it.
Dear Democrats, you are not genetically predisposed to vote Democratic, it is an option, and it is recommended that you embrace commonsense and survival, not a political party. It is you, the “rank and file” Democrats who have the power to stop the madness that is going on in this nation. Let us not forget the famous words of JFK, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” This is your chance, when you pull the curtain closed at the voting booth, only you and God will know who you voted for, take advantage of the situation and do the right thing! MAGA!
D.R. Lewis
Chicora