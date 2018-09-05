I am not going to put much time into responding to Anne Callenberg’s letter in last week’s Leader-Vindicator. I get the feeling she doesn’t support our military, can’t see how biased the news media is, can’t stand someone that made it big in the USA, and can’t stand that our country is better off than it ever was.
I’ll bet her family has always been Democrats, so she is one too. Many years ago I was a Democrat, when they stood for the working class. I’m sure glad I saw the light and changed to Republican.
Democrats are causing global warming by spewing all the hate, resistance, open borders, getting rid of ICE, sanctuary cities to house illegals, socialism, free everyone (don’t even say how they are going to pay for it), take our guns, do away with the Constitution, control people, then comes the dictator. We are getting sick of Dems calling everyone racist, and all of their resistance. Also, Democrats saying the U.S. was never great, while their Democrat in Chicago lets all the killings go on.
I will give Obama credit for one thing: Starting all the racial problems that divide our country and tearing down all the statues that were a part of history.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.