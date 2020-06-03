Here are a few quotes from our country’s finest about COVID-19.
Nancy Pelosi: As the President fiddles, people are dying.
Chuck Schumer: I’m just appalled. I say to the President, just stop the pettiness, people are dying.
Chuck Todd (NBC): Do you think there is blood on the President’s hands considering the slow response?
David Corn: Will Trump and his enablers ever face accountability for the coronavirus massacre?
Joe Scarborough (MSNBC): [Conservatives are] stupid. I know you’re stupid, if you’re being a hack for Donald Trump on the coronavirus.
Susan Rice (Obama National Security Advisor: [Trump] has demonstrated utter lack of leadership, utter incompetence. He has cost us tens of thousands of American lives.
Washington Post: COVID-19 is Trump’s Chernobyl.
Chris Cilliza (CNN): COVID-19 is Trump’s Katrina.
Gail Collins (New York Times): “Trumpvirus.”
Erik Wemple (Washington Post): CNN and MSNBC refused to carry full Trump virus briefing.
How ignorant do you have to be to blame one person (Donald Trump) for this virus when China is the one responsible?
These anti-Americans will go to extremes to get him out of office. Do you remember Pelosi saying she prays for President Trump? I wish she would release one of her prayers to Fox News.
Where is the blame that the news media should be putting on Cuomo, Wolf and the other liberal governors that killed thousands by putting virus patients into nursing homes? Of course these people are above the law. Cuomo made a statement that old people are going to die anyways. How did these minus-IQs get these jobs?
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg