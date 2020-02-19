First, did you know that the National Democratic Party is now openly anti-Christian? Sen. Dick Durban from Illinois sneakily confronted Judge Amy Barret about her Catholic faith during her confirmation hearing to become a federal appeals court judge. He asked her, “Do you consider yourself an Orthodox Catholic?” He stated her Catholic faith was “of concern.”
Sen. Feinstein of California followed by Durbin’s anti-Christian bigotry with her own by telling Barret, “The dogma lives loudly within you.” Feinstein orchestrated the smear campaign against Brett Kavanaugh because she didn’t like the fact he is a practicing Catholic.
Obama mocked the Bible and rural America that he wasn’t surprised that we get bitter and cling to our guns, religion or antipathy to people that don’t agree with us. By the way, Obama’s Justice Department sued the “Little Sisters of the Poor,” Catholic nuns, to force them to buy health insurance that includes coverage for abortion.
Then we have Hillary stating in a speech to women at the World Summit in New York, that “Laws have to be backed up with resources and political will. And deep-seated religious beliefs have to be changed.” Socialism at its best.
Now the Dems are talking more impeachment against Trump and if Attorney General Barr doesn’t resign, then he faces impeachment.
The idiots are doing nothing for the USA. They want to destroy our country, open borders, let criminals out of jail to vote, give illegals driver licenses, free college, free health insurance, and the list goes on.
Take Bloomburg’s billions and give them to the needy.
I see that DiBlasio is backing Sanders; seems like birds of a feather flock together.
Gov. Northam of Virginia, a socialist, defends killing babies after they are born. Where’s the law on murder? Also, Gov. Cuomo signed a bill that in New York allows abortion up to the moment of birth. He also stated that pro-Life Americans, “have no place in New York.” Any sane person wouldn’t go there among those anti-God morons.
Also, Chairman of the National Democratic Party Tom Perez announced that pro-Life Americans are no longer welcome in the “Demon-cratic” Party.
Thank you, Perez and Cuomo. I don’t think anyone with brains and self-respect would sell their souls to the devil just to be in your socialist party, or to hang around with you scum.
Wake up America before it’s too late.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg