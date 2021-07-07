The “Demon-crat” Party is so fearful of President Trump, they are still blaming him for everything they are doing.
They are blaming Trump for defunding the police. Really? They are blaming Trump for the crisis at the border. Really?
The Dems are the biggest liars, cheaters and crooks our country has ever seen. Other countries are laughing at us and show no respect for our country since you elected these bozos. They turned their backs on Israel (our greatest ally). These jerks make their party’s symbol look good. They are a party that is destroying our great nation with their socialism.
Here’s a typical socialism act. Biden stopped building the wall in our country, yet he is sending $70 million to foreign countries to build a wall. Wow!
Biden and his cronies stopped the Keystone pipeline, yet he backed Putin (Russia) on building a pipeline. What country is the “Demon-crats” backing? China, Russia and all others except the U.S.A.
They spent four years trying to get President Trump on Russian collusion. Why aren’t the “Demon-crats” pushing to jail the whole Biden family for deals with China? Also, Kerry told China about Israel’s secrets, Swallwell slept with a Chinese agent. Pelosi saw nothing wrong with that. It’s time Pelosi and Chucky Schumur get out of politics. Forty years is enough of these two socialists.
Now about the Olympian black woman turning her back on the flag at the podium. She should be deported. How many men and women died for defending the flag to keep this great nation free and safe? If you don’t like our country, get out and don’t let the door hit you where the Good Lord split you.
God bless you and pray for our great nation. Keep up the battle against socialism.
By the way, Oberlander and Hutchison are in Harrisburg fighting against the outrageous budget Wolf is trying to put through. These two are doing a great job for the veterans, hunters, gun owners, and our cities and townships.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg