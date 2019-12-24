After watching the impeachment hearings, it is certain that the Democratic members of the House are having hallucinations! Abuse of Power, and Obstruction of Congress, certainly does not rise to the level of impeachment, more on par with speeding or jay walking. We are having an impeachment without a crime, without testimony from an (actual) witness, no victims, an unnamed whistle blower, or proof that there was a crime or whistle blower at all. Actually, the original transcript was released to the public, and the Democrats are trying to read into it, something the transcript simply does not say. All of this flies in the face of a longstanding prerequisite in America, that you are entitled to face your accuser, and you are innocent until proven guilty.
Sixty-three million people voted for Donald Trump, and Trump garnered 304 votes from the electoral college; in essence, the Democrats are trying to nullify that election. This alone should scare the hell out of all Americans! Furthermore, this exercise by Democrats is in fact thinly veiled tyranny, see it for what it is! The real “abuse of power” has been committed by the Democrats. If Democrats succeed in negating a presidential election, abrogating your rights will be mere child’s play for them. Racism is also involved; Democrats want Trump impeached merely because they hate the fact that he is a white male. Nancy Pelosi lost control of her position as Speaker of the House when “The Squad” took over the party. It is shameful that the Democratic Party is spiraling into the abyss due to their hatred for Donald Trump, and their misguided misconception of who and what America stands for.
The impeachment is based on hearsay, deceptive delusion, orchestrated lies, an overzealous group of do-nothing Democrats in concert with the mainstream media, FBI, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and the DNC, who preferred spending millions of tax dollars trying to undo an election, instead of doing the nation’s business that they were elected to do. Politics is politics, but never before has there been such a group of hateful, deceitful politicians as the current Democrats taking up space in Washington, D.C. It will be fitting to see some of these individuals voted out of office in November 2020.
The real irony is that every Democrat on the impeachment panel parroted the phrase “no one is above the law!” That’s rich coming from Democrats! All the while, Democrats head every state and city that permits and promotes “sanctuary” for illegals, and condones illegals crossing the border, getting drivers licenses, voting in our elections, and releasing violent criminals back onto the streets from our prisons. We have 33 million illegals who are violating U.S. immigration laws; where are Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer and Jerry Nadler? To see the aforementioned, and others so pompous, and self ingratiating lavishly in their 15 minutes of fame as though they were the “keepers” of the U.S. Constitution, when in fact, the Democrats despise the U.S. Constitution, and they have been shredding it for decades.
Logically, President Trump will be acquitted by the Senate, and (partial) justice will be served, and Democrats will certainly suffer the consequences of attempting to disenfranchise 63 million voters. We can only assume that AG William Barr may also have a surprise in store for those who propagated the impeachment hoax. History will not be kind to Democrats for their attempt of a bogus impeachment without overwhelming evidence that the process was truly warranted and meets the “high crimes and misdemeanors” threshold.
Donald Trump is executing his campaign promises in spite of an overwhelming onslaught of attempts to destroy his presidency. Americans are benefiting from Trump’s convictions, and Americans will certainly retain him for a second term. Outside of the city limits of D.C., life is good, those who want to work are working, 401K’s are growing, businesses are flourishing, capitalism is alive and doing well, and only the uninformed are buying into the idea of socialism. Sorry Bernie!
”You will never know how much it has cost my generation to preserve your freedom. I hope you will make good use of it.” — John Adams.
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora