Mail-in ballots sure brought out the cheaters and fraud in “Demon-crat” run states. It seems Gov. Wolf’s state is one of the worst ones for cheating and fraud.
Our Wolf in sheep’s clothing and his associates sure showed corruption at its best. Sure makes Pennsylvania look good to the rest of the country. With 500,000 illegals on the voting rolls, Pennsylvania was told by Judicial Watch to clean up the rolls. Bucks County, with about 459,000, removed eight names; Chester County with 357,000 removed five names; and Delaware County with 403,000 removed four names. Eighteen counties that contain about one-quarter of Pennsylvania’s registered voters, removed a total of 15 names. Allegheny County removed 69,000 inactive voters because of the threat that Judicial Watch would bring a lawsuit.
Gov. Wolf, it’s time you clean up your act and the state corruption.
Judicial Watch says the Department of the Justice records show the Mueller team repeatedly wiped phones. Phones used by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page while they served on the Mueller team were wiped clean.
The Secret Service admitted to destroying records on Biden’s altercation with an agent. In a 2017 report, a Secret Service agent shoved Joe Biden and the agent was suspended for a week. The reason Biden got shoved was, while the agent and his girlfriend were getting a photo taken with Joe, Joe cupped the woman’s breasts. The situation was so heated that other agents had to step in. Is Joe a pervert or is he trying to replace Bill Clinton?
George Soros is funding Los Angeles’ DA candidate who vows to lock up fewer criminals. Why is Soros allowed in the USA? He hates America.
It is time we get rid of these “Demon-crat” governors and mayors. They are shutting down our country to make everyone dependent on the government. I see Bob Casey is introducing a health bill to be run by our state. Count me out. I want nothing that this fraudulent, cheating state offers.
By the way, enjoy Christmas this year. It could be your last. Remember, under Obama you couldn’t say Merry Christmas, you had to say Happy Holidays. Dems are anti-Christian.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg