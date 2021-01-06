These Dems had a plan to make sure Lying Biden would be the president.
First, the virus was brought into play so the demons could blame President Trump and make him look bad. Seems this took place because the Biden family was in bed with China.
Why did more Republican politicians get COVID-19 and few Democrats got it, including Joey? What did Swalwell have to do with this? How many secrets did he leak to the Chinese spy he was sleeping with?
We know why Hiden’ Biden didn’t leave his basement, and that is because he knew the election was rigged, so he had no reason to get out and campaign.
Wicked Witch Pelosi saw nothing wrong with what Swalwell was doing. She is a total idiot. You people that voted for Biden will be responsible for destroying our country and putting our kids and grandkids in a socialist-run country. May God have mercy on us.
I feel bad for families that lost loved ones fighting to keep this country free, where you can pray, worship, and have freedom of speech and freedom to love without fear. Now, goofy Pelosi wants to get D.C. to be a state. That will be more delegates, and more on the Supreme Court. What are you going to do if we can never have a presidential election?
Who’s going to keep all these illegals coming across the open border? What will you do if they come to your house and they tell you get out, that they are moving in? There won’t be any law enforcement to call and we’ll have no guns to protect ourselves!
What really bugs me is these anti-Americans told you what they were going to do, and you voted for these demons anyway. Shame on you. Don’t you care about the younger generation? You voted for a crook, Biden, so enjoy.
We can be proud of our governor as we are now ranked with the other states that had voter fraud. The prize for the biggest jerk who killed the most people by sending COVID-19 people into nursing homes goes to Gov. Cuomo. Second place goes to Gov. Wolf.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg