The “Demon-crats” said President Trump told thousands of lies. Well, listen to lying Biden. I heard he was caught in the truth one time. If anyone can verify he was, and what truth he mumbled, I would sure like to know what he said.
All the far left “Demon-crats” are liars, and they are all above the law. Joe Biden and family, Hilary, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Nadler, Cuomo, Newsome, Lightfoot, Maxine Waters, Wolf, Brennan and the list goes on and on. Everything these scumbags blamed President Trump for, they are doing and getting away with it. People who voted for them should get a medal for putting our children’s future in a world that will be a life in hell under socialism. You people don’t think God is turning his head so he won’t see you doing the Devil’s work? Remember, we all have to answer to the Lord on Judgement Day.
How about Biden and Harris giving a speech on racism after the Chauvin trial verdict? I hope the Blacks aren’t buying into thinking Biden and Harris care about them. All they want are your votes and power. Remember Biden telling the Black guy that if he didn’t vote for him, he wasn’t black?
By the way, Obama and Biden started this racial divide. Then Lebron James tweeted “You’re Next” after the cop shot the Black girl that was going to stab another girl. Lebron, you should stick to running up and down the court like an idiot. You even sold out to China. And do you realize how many White people bought tickets to see you play, and made you rich? It’s time to boycott all events that bring politics into their sports, award shows and big tech companies, Twitter, Coke, Facebook, etc.
Bill Gates said we should eat synthetic beef. Do you think we are going to believe you eat that? Americans are sick of Biden and his cronies telling us what to do. Don’t we have a Constitution any more? The socialists are trying to eliminate our freedoms.
How about Mark Cuban not wanting the National Anthem played before his basketball team plays? Another true patriot and American.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg