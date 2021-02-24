I was intrigued by Fred Shick’s letter in the Feb. 10-11 edition of The L-V. What caught my eye was his reference to “the election” and whether it was legal. Short answer to his question — yes, numerous courts, election boards and commissions, the Secretary of State of most, if not all states, and the Department of Justice have all affirmed that to be the case. In spite of Trump and his legal team of law school dropouts, there was no evidence of systemic, wide-spread fraud in the 2021 election (that is, as far as the votes for the presidential candidates, as I’m not sure anyone looked at any of the down-ballot outcomes). I believe Trump’s team filed 61 cases and 60 were rejected or withdrawn — for a variety of reasons, but mainly for lack of evidence.
Slick Freddie implies that there was such fraud when he writes, “Judicial Watch found 1.8 million ghost voters in 29 states, thus warns of dirty elections.” To me, that sounded like “real data, real facts” (not alternative facts that Kellyanne Conway worships), so I thought I’d visit the Judicial Watch website and dig a bit deeper into this amazing bit of information. I don’t often go there (that would be, “never”) and for good reason. So, what did I learn?
First, Judicial Watch posted an article by Jennifer Harper of the Washington Times (not the Post), dated Oct. 20, 2020. What? That was about three weeks before the November election, so I don’t think that is evidence of anything specific related to the November election. The gist of Harper’s article was that as Oct.20, or some other time before, Judicial Watch had released a comparison study of Census Bureau population statistics and state voter registration data to reveal a notable disparity.
So, the Washington Times was publishing an article about a Judicial Watch study, and Judicial Watch, on Nov. 2, was trumpeting a Washington Times article about the study. Sounds like an echo chamber, with each source citing the other as an authoritative source of news and information. Neither of those two sources were citing evidence after the election, as neither of those two sources were “date stamped” after the election. Thus, they were merely speculation, not evidence of fraud in the election.
Second, I learned that before any firm conclusions can be made either way, it is imperative to know and understand the study process and procedures, to include the quality and timeliness of the data. For example, Census data is typically collected every 10 years (e.g., 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, etc.). That is when it is collected. It generally is not publicly available until the following year when it has been compiled, organized and otherwise put into a useable form and medium.
So, without knowing the years in which the voter registration data was created or collected, there might be a multi-year gap between the two sets of data (census population count and voter registration numbers). There is a myriad of other questions about the data used in the study, such as whether or not party registration data was available and used, whether or not any of the 29 states had done one or more voter registration audits and clean-ups or purges in the period between 2020 (date of population count) and the date of recordation of voter registration in each of the 29 states.
Any legitimate professional study would address all of these questions, and more, in a section on the methodology of the study so that readers could evaluate the rigor and validity of the approach taken in the study — never mind the actual findings and conclusions of the study. This material may, in fact, exist in the Judicial Watch study. I intend to get a copy of the full study and study the study before coming to any conclusions about it.
However, I have learned enough to conclude that Shick’s portrayal of the study is incomplete, inaccurate and misleading. It is presented in a way that implies that the Judicial Watch study was conducted after the election and found 1.8 million ghost voters who voted in 2020. Slick Freddie makes zero effort to put that study in an appropriate context. In my long professional career as a data analyst, that is what we call intellectual laziness and/or intellectual dishonesty. Slick Freddie is guilty of both. Always dig below the surface of his claims. The foundation is lacking or deliberately hidden.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.