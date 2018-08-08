Do you care?
Do you care that NATO may well not support America in case of attack? Do you care that North Korea has accelerated their production of nuclear weapons? Do you care that our air, water and public lands have been sold to the highest bidder? Do you care that there are five guilty pleas, four cooperating witnesses, 191 indictments, at least 25 Russians and three Russian corporations indicted, two ongoing criminal cases, two people in prison concerning Russia choosing Trump as America’s president? Do you care that Greedy Old Propagandist politicians are just fine with all of the above?
Make your voice heard. Call to be sure you are still registered and vote!
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport
