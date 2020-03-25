You never miss the water until the well runs dry. You don’t realize how much you will miss our quality schools until you vote to dismantle them.
I attended an elementary school that had no art or music. When I attended high school in a different district, I realized how much I had missed.
I wanted to join the chorus, but I didn’t have the music background needed. When the guidance counselor suggested I needed some extra-curricular activity on my record, I got involved with the senior class play. I didn’t have the art background to help with the sets or the music background to help with the music, so my choices were limited. When I chose to illustrate and print poems as gifts for family and friends, a background in art could have helped me create my own designs without relying so much on preprinted papers and computer “click-art.”
Do we really want to handicap our students in order to remain the cheapest school district in the county and almost the cheapest in the state? If we vote against raising school taxes, our schools could become so inferior students may transfer to cyber schools for which Redbank will have to pay. Such schools usually cost much more per student than we have been paying, so the students who stay in our local schools may face even more cost-cutting than we now envision.
If we vote against the referendum, our well-knit school system could unravel much more than many people realize. As taxpayers, we may find ourselves paying large costs for some students who transfer to public charter schools while those who remain in our local schools are left with the remnants. Therefore, a vote against the referendum could result in even deeper-than-projected cuts for the local schools.
HELEN TOY
New Bethlehem