The Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park and Museum board would like to thank you for your generous support of our park and museum. It’s quite an undertaking to keep everything running smoothly, and we more than appreciate the support this community has given us.
It’s been a while since we’ve written, but since that time we have installed air conditioning to preserve our displays. We have installed a new roof. A new MIA/POW monument has been placed in the park. And we also have a permanent Christmas tree, to beautify our park on light-up night for the Christmas season.
Up until a few years ago, we obtained a significant portion of our support by renting the two apartments above the museum. However, it has become increasingly difficult to rent these apartments and, thus, we do not receive the much-needed rent money to keep our park and museum afloat.
Each December we have a Patriotic Christmas concert and receive a substantial freewill offering that is helpful. We also make some money during Cookie Daze when we raffle off an item or two. This income is crucial but it is just not enough without the rental income.
So today we’re asking if you could help. Any donation is welcome and we are tremendously grateful for all you do for us, whether it be your donations of money or time.
If you are able to give, please send your donation to the Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park and Museum, P.O. Box 705, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Thank you and God bless you!
JIM McCULLOUGH
President,
Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park
and Museum
Board of Directors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.