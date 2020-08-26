America was founded by heroes that gave us this rare breath of fresh air called Freedom. Yes, over the course of the past six months we’ve managed to squander so much of our freedoms one vapid breath at a time. We’ve lost our ability to freely move about the country. We’ve lost our ability to rely on “science,” for now the “interpretation of science” is used as a political tool to embrace whatever type of decree the government wishes it to be. If a doctor prescribes hydroxycloroquine to combat what ails you, too bad! In many places either the state board won’t allow it or the pharmacy won’t fill the prescription. What on earth ever happened to “...nothing should ever get between me and my doctor.”
Now we have “Karens” all over the place. (I sincerely apologize to all the Karens I know; they tend to be wonderful people.) Screaming, shouting and turning in both strangers and neighbors for nothing more than being in the great outdoors without wearing a mask to their liking or approval. How can things get any more bizarre? We now inhabit a country where you see people, driving alone, with both a mask and a face shield firmly in place! And, somehow, they think that they are brilliant for doing so! I see people wearing masks outside while not being near any other living souls. I have a pretty good laugh while giving those people a bit of extra space. Obviously they are clueless in how the laws of physics, hydrodynamics, micro droplet dispersion and cross contamination truly work. What I do see are poor souls that lose all sense of situational awareness. They fog their glasses, fidget and stumble around. Their face coverings have become a total distraction that obviously takes their attention off of the dangers of everyday life cascading all around them.
Both in scuba diving and flying, hypoxia (which is the lack of oxygen getting to your brain) is of paramount concern and should be avoided at all costs. That is why you constantly monitor your air supply while diving, and you use oxygen-assist while flying at high altitudes. Yet, here in America, we now expect people to gag in their own vapors while working an eight-hour shift, since the company’s rules state that you must wear a mask or be fired. Having employees in a continuous state of a lack of oxygen to the brain (hypoxia) seems to be a bit much to endure for a paycheck, but then call me old fashioned!
Lockdown. Shutter your business. Zero income. Stay at home. Can’t visit your elders in the nursing home. Can’t go to school. Can’t meet face-to-face, catch a smile, dance, sing, worship or dine without someone, somewhere, screaming that you are not following the new rules and guidelines announced and controlled by the powers-that-be. And, way too often, changed on a moment-by-moment basis.
America has come unglued at the seams and we have allowed it to happen. The best possible advice I can give is: Brave up, get on with your life and chill with some friends. And, no matter what happens, do not become a “Karen.”
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township