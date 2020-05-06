Don’t be deceived. My prior letter warned of the politicizing of the pandemic by the Democratic Party. Their mainstream media over-hyped deaths and reported cases to create fear and panic so as to eliminate opposition to statewide lockdowns by blue states. Proof of polarizing was shown by numerous red states implementing only localized restrictions, where necessary, for a limited time. A reply letter from six Venango County pastors accused me of politicizing by claiming my views were dangerous, my math faulty and my statements morally irresponsible. Who’s right?
Time provided the rope which hung these pastors’ accusations. Over two weeks ago, governors from blue states formulated a Democratic plan for reopening. Their plan is significantly different than President Trump’s plan of reopening in three phases starting May 1. The Democratic plan is much slower, starting after May 8 and continuing with strict regulations to the end of summer. Same old Democratic tactics of opposition and resisting anything proposed by Trump. Pennsylvania, a blue state under Gov. Wolf, is following the Democratic plan. This blue state opposition plan on reopening proves the correctness of my initial letter claiming Democratic politicizing.
The Democratic motto for today: “Our lockdowns destroyed business, industries, jobs, private savings and fundamental freedoms, but our governors kept us safe.”
Benjamin Franklin years ago warned against this type of action: “Those who would give up freedom to purchase temporary safety, deserve neither freedom nor safety.”
Never before in America has a group of governors robbed citizens of fundamental freedoms under the pretext of safety. The likely depression caused by these governors will make the pandemic seem like a walk in the park.
WILLIAM STRONG
Oil City