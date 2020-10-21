It is impossible to de-risk life as humans. Even if we can avoid the “pitfalls” and “tripwires” known as unfortunate accidents, our days are numbered because advanced old age eventually gets us all. As individuals, our survivability rate eventually falls to zero.
There is an old joke that goes like this: Why is the average lifespan of a human being 68 years? Because half of us are dead by then!
Yes, it is a rather morbid “math” joke, but it exemplifies exactly where we find ourselves at this moment in time. This current crisis, known as the COVID-19 pandemic, has destroyed our normalcy with unwarranted fear. Yet, it is simply one more “tripwire” in the scheme of life.
Do we wish for it to steal our joy? Can we allow it to consume even one more day of the precious time we’ve been allotted to walk upon the face of this earth? Should we relinquish one more freedom to its insatiable pursuit of taking so much of what we hold dear? Our simple answer must be no.
Now that we know what we know and have the raw data to prove that it too is just one more item, in a myriad of things, that can take away from us one thing that we cherish most, time. Stolen time to be with our loved ones. Lost time to see what’s out there and explore the world we live in. Every day that we allow COVID-19 to dictate our actions, we give it power over our lives, and such control is wicked to the core. We have given the fear of dying from COVID-19 way too much credence and have received absolutely nothing in return. Hard data collected during the past six months brazenly proclaims two very important things: COVID-19’s transmission is virtually impossible to contain. And, that by protecting the most vulnerable souls among us with proper techniques, we can mitigate COVID-19’s most deadly effects.
No matter how hard we try, we will never de-risk life. Rules, regulations, decrees and demands can never deny the fact we’ve all been created human! Time is one of our most precious commodities. We should never allow even one minute of our lives to be stolen from us by fear. Freedom allows for us to have so many of the simple joys of life. Joys like watching our children play sports or having long heartfelt talks with our grandparents. In the end, our time and our freedoms are all we’ve got. It is up to us to use them as best as we can. It is not up to the government, or those who live in fear, to declare our time and freedom as their possession. It is vitally important to regain full control of our normal daily lives. We must firmly push back against decrees and mandates that have stripped us of our most cherished things. Such edicts, that strip us of our time and freedoms, should never be permitted to exist. As Americans, it is our birthright not to be infringed upon by unlawful orders. And, to be blunt, it is truly shameful to allow ourselves to believe the myth we can live forever in these mortal bodies.
I’ll paraphrase an ancient adage: I’d rather live joyfully within the moments of time allotted, than attempt to live forever in the abject poverty of fear.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township