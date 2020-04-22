I urge Gov. Wolf, Rep. Oberlander and Sen. Hutchinson to not do this to Pennsylvanians! It can’t always be about the money.
Across the world, with about two million cases of COVID-19, about 10 percent of seniors have died. Clarion County has about 7,500 people over age 65. And only seven or eight ICU beds. Family members will do the wrong thing and my elected officials will be responsible for how many Clarion County deaths? How many Pennsylvanians’ deaths? When we do not yet have nearly adequate testing!
Believe the experts, the doctors, not politicians who are paid by corporations to write and support laws depending on how much money they can get with their votes. What about the term, “public servant,” do my representatives not understand? They should not weaken what is now saving lives! More Pennsylvanians will die. Grandmas and Grandpas will die.
Also we deserve mail-in paper ballots. Now. For the Primary. Protect Pennsylvanians, not lobbyists’ offerings of money.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport