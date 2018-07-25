If the registered voters of the 63rd Legislative District and 5th Congressional District do not have the PCN channel on your television line, you really are unaware of what you are missing; but maybe it’s just as well that you do not.
Today, July 20, I felt rather tired but became interested in a program when a young gentleman was teaching what takes place in the Register and Recorder’s offices concerning wills and estates. Listening intently, I became aggravated when he quipped that an 86-year-old lady was being questioned back and forth concerning her will and estate, using a voice other than his own.
I hope it was another joke when he made the statement that he was not drinking water, but gin!
For the record, I will be 87 years old in March. I am a registered voter who has sought for my family’s welfare for 44 years, being born in the village of Huey, residing in a company four-room house (no water, no electric, a coal stove in the living room, no plumbing, and an outdoor toilet) with my father and mother raising chickens and a pig on a very small lot.
Once my father was a union member, being chosen at that time to represent farmers and coal miners for better living conditions in Washington, D.C., we waged to move across a railroad track, buying a farm in Toby Township. Living conditions and hard work changed very little for all of us.
It’s sad that both my family’s history along with my husband’s family history has been forgotten in Clarion County, since my ancestors traveled to Pennsylvania “legally” working hard, paying for children to arrive later. My husband’s ancestors lived in Clarion, having served in the Spanish American War and Civil War.
John enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17, sending an allotment check out of his small check to his parents. Our son enlisted in the Navy right out of high school, serving aboard an aircraft carrier. He at first felt there was a lot of practice taking place but found out later it was an actual war which still takes place in that country.
Please, in my opinion, vote this year to dump all long-term legislators for new faces. After all, what can you lose?
JOANN C. GANOE
Clarion
