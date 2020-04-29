The East Brady Area Riverfest Committee has decided that it would be in everyone’s best interest to cancel the annual Riverfest event for the 2020 season. The event was slated to take place July 16-19.
It was a very hard decision, but given our current circumstances and not knowing when we will be able to openly hold public events again, we decided to cancel. There is a lot of work that goes into having Riverfest and most of the work is done months in advance which we were not able to do this year.
We have scheduled next year’s Riverfest for July 15-18, 2021.
We have decided to go ahead and do our annual fireworks display for this year, hoping it will bring some excitement and entertainment to our community. The fireworks display will be the biggest display we have ever put on, so don’t miss it. The display will be held on Saturday, July 18, from atop 60 Foot where we usually put them off.
We also hope to still have some events in the fall, including the 3rd Annual Pig Roast on Sunday, Sept. 6 and Drag Queen Bingo on Saturday, Sept. 12 (previously scheduled for March 21).
We will keep everyone updated through our Facebook’s page about our scheduled events in case something needs to be changed, postponed or, unfortunately, canceled.
The Riverfest Committee would like say, Thank You, to all who have shown their continued support and we wish for everyone to stay safe during this terrible crisis.
JASON HALL
East Brady Riverfest