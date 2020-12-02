Why would our tax millage still go up in Mahoning Township?
People are still trying to collect unemployment, and trying to get a job for those who can’t collect unemployment.
A lot of businesses are still trying to get back on their feet from the first shut down. Now they are going through it again.
A lot of families are still trying to pay rent, and if they don’t pay rent then the homeowner can’t pay their mortgage, plus the insurance they have to have on the homes.
With this COVID-19 virus rising again, families are in a bind!
In 2017, the township tax rate was 3.5 mills, in 2018 it was 4.0 mills, in 2019 it went to 4.5 mills, and in 2020 it was 5.0 mills. Now, in 2021, the tax rate will be 5.5 mills.
Why? Where was the money spent this year that taxes had to go up again? Families shouldn’t have to choose in keeping their home or having food on the table to feed their kids, plus all the other bills they have to pay by the month because Mahoning Township taxes are going up again!
People and families are tired of struggling to keep their homes and to feed their kids and to keep a business going. Enough is enough!
SHARON
CRISSMAN
New Bethlehem