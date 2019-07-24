How many times has pizza saved the day for you? I would be willing to bet that there’s never been a pizza so bad you couldn’t eat it. Even a bad pizza is still a pizza, and everyone loves pizza!
Remember that time you were out and about all day long? You lost track of time and you’re all worn out, you say, “Oh it’s late. I don’t want to go home and have to cook.” Everyone is thinking it, someone says it, “Why don’t we just get a pizza?” And pizza saves the day yet again.
Food is a very special thing in all of our lives that we take for granted and pizza is that convenient meal that brings us all together at the dinner table to share the experiences of the day or the week. Or, maybe even to gather around the living room to watch that exciting new movie with a couple slices of pepperoni pie and and an ice cold fizzy soda pop. Good times right?
I remember growing up as a kid we would order a couple pies and as soon as the pizza came through the door we attacked it mercilessly. I mean that large pie didn’t last more than a minute and it was devoured. In a more realistic description of pizza night, our family of five would come together and enjoy a couple pizzas sitting by the dinner table talking about the day we just had or what’s on the agenda for tomorrow or the weekend. Lots of times we would all crack open an ice cold Pepsi and sit down in the living room to have a family movie night quietly asking the person next to us to pass the pie.
With that being said, I’d like us all to switch perspectives for a second. Food can be a direct link to the memory centers of our brain. Stop and think about that. Thanksgiving turkey. Christmas ham. Burgers on the grill and hot dogs over the fire all summer long. S’mores! Always reminiscing about those good times you had with your friends or family over the dinner table or by the fire on a breezy summer night.
Pizza for me has a lot of fond memories attached to it. Maybe that’s why I started my business as a pizza shop. That or it was all I could afford. Who knows. But I do know this, pizza and I have had a “rocky” relationship over last few years. When I was a senior in high school my first job was working at Rocky’s Pizza. Nine years later I came back and bought the place. You’d think that after a couple years of tossing dough in the air you wouldn’t want to see anymore pizza, but you do. Even after trying to quit the pizza game and focusing on local farms I’m still known as the Zack’s Shack guy or the Pizza Guy. I don’t think I’ll ever escape it, but that’s OK because everyone loves pizza!
Pizza is amazing and everyone loves it! For the family memories, everyone loves pizza! For the gooey melty cheese, everyone loves pizza! For the instant gratification, everyone loves pizza! For the good times, everyone loves pizza!
Now we’re in the business of making a new kind of memory. The local food dining experience. Now-a-days at the restaurant you can come and enjoy a meal with your family and sample many things from our local community. We’ve been working with just over 15 local farmers and business owners to bring you this local experience. I feel like we’re just getting started and I couldn’t be more excited.
So the next time you sit down to enjoy a meal take the time to appreciate how powerful food can really be. Think about what it really means to all of us. Think about how fortunate we are to have that option and be grateful for all the opportunity we have in life. Think back on some fond memories of pizza while you’re at it. I know you’ll find a few.