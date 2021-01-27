Exasperated and mournful, I am offering a few belated comments since America now suffers the throes of a stolen and fraudulent election that’s using socialism into a Republic not being saved.
Damn the liberal, subversive, progressive Democrat and RINO turncoat torpedoes, full speed ahead against tyranny and treason. The Washington swamp, saved and thriving, the liberal left media worsening, our borders reopening, Democracy and our Constitution being undermined.
Sneaky December attacks like Pearl Harbor to remember are the invasion of the Chinese killer virus and the obvious theft of an election for president. I believe the breach of the Capitol was more likely the doing of the liberal left mod and perhaps again, George Soros’ involvement. Blaming President Trump and impeaching him again is despicably vindictive, as is Speaker Pelosi.
There is no common ground or compromise of conservatism and socialism or Marxism, so fasten your seatbelts for the rough ride ahead. The liberal left has all but killed President Trump, and America is in need of a patriotic Hail Mary touchdown pass.
I consider Obama a subversive instigator who stands smiling with Biden, China and Russia, as socialism and Marxism successfully unfold in America where all lives matter. All the security measures being taken and I can’t imagine any Trump patriots and conservatives wanting to attend Biden’s inauguration. Welcome to Newsmax as a badly needed counter to the fake news media, is Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News.
Best wishes to patriot President Trump and family.
DICK “SMOKEY” STOVER
West Newton