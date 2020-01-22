Just finished reading Fred Shick’s unhinged rant in the Jan. 8-9 edition of The L-V. Shick starts out by rehashing the latest version of his oft-repeated fallacy that “2020 will be the fourth year in a row that the do-nothing Democrats have done nothing to help the people of the United States.” It seems that Slick Freddy is not embarrassed to, once again, showcase his ignorance of how “things get done” in the federal government.
I will remind him, once again, that for two out of three years (January 2017 to January 2019) the Republicans held the Presidency, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. It has only been since January 2019 that the Democrats have held a majority in the House, and the Democrats held the Presidency for only about three weeks into January 2017. If things have not been done to help the people of the United States, the Republican Party is entirely responsible for two of those three years. And even in the third year, the Democrats controlled only the House. Republicans held the Presidency as well as the majority in the Senate.
So, Slick Freddy, you claim the Democrats have done nothing to help the people of the United States. I challenge you to list five things that you think the Democrats have not done that you think they should have done.
Since Shick does not give any specifics, let me provide them on his behalf:
As of late this past November, the House had passed or agreed to 389 bills and 151 resolutions since January 2019, when Democrats took control. But Moscow Mitch McConnell has left many untouched in the GOP-led Senate, having vowed to block these bills and resolutions by acting as the “grim reaper” (his terminology) to their bills on issues such as election security and background checks.
By comparison, the GOP-controlled Senate, for its part, had passed or agreed to only 132 bills and 284 resolutions since January, with only 80 bills originating in its chamber. So, Freddy, who is doing more and who is doing less for the American people? And don’t forget to provide your list of things you think the Democrats in the House should have done that have not been done.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.