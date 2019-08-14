Well, it’s official — July 19, 2019 has been the worst day on record in the lives of the Bussard family. Hell hath no fury like Mother Nature! She rolled in the flood waters quicker than anyone could ever imagine and rolled back out just as quickly, leaving behind a horrible disastrous mess.
So many tears were shed early on and the emotions were running rampant. It’s hard to imagine that so many different emotions could be felt in a couple of weeks. The most important being gratitude that God spared the lives of all involved on that dreadful night.
Webster has no words to describe how much we appreciate the help that has poured in from the community and others outside this community. People are so amazing when the need arises in this small community. It is unimaginable the amount of generosity we have experienced in the past few weeks. We want to express our sincere thanks to all that have helped in any way, big or small!
We have been truly blessed in the midst of a disaster. Psalm 46:1, God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.
I believe he will continue to provide us with strength to continue our quest to get back to a somewhat “normal” life.
DENNY & PAM BUSSARD
Also from Brett, Brandi, Cody,
Wyatt and Piper Bussard
New Bethlehem