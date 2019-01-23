Has anyone ever taken notice of what the logos are for the Dems and the conservative party? The conservative party is the elephant, and the far Left Dems are the jackass. (I didn’t want to insult donkeys.)
Pelosi and Schumer fit this description to a tee. Their hate for President Trump is so outrageous that they have no time for the American people, just their own selfish selves.
The five-star families took pictures of family members killed by illegals to show Pelosi and Schumer, and Pelosi won’t meet with them, but Schumer did. But he showed them pictures of kids at the wall, and showed no remorse at all. By the way, why would any parent drag a child hundreds of miles knowing they could get sick or get hurt?
Pelosi and her husband are worth $100 million, so do you think she cares about the health and safety of Americans? She has a fence around her mansion, and probably armed guards.
President Trump stayed at the White House wanting the Dems to come and try to fix the shutdown. Of course, they were a no-show. They want to get Trump out no matter what they have to do. Resist, resist. Impeach, impeach. The Dems don’t want President Trump to look good. No president could look as bad as Obama.
The Dems are even friends with Farrakan, the guy who hates whites and Jews. As I said before, Obama, Holder, Booker and many others started the racial problem. Am I wrong? But weren’t there Indians in America at one time? They are the ones that need our sympathy.
I hope everyone puts up a fight against the Dems and socialism. Not one of those idiots running for president on the Left can tell you where the money is coming from to pay for all this free stuff.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg
