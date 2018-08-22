Mr.Steve Smith, far left Democrat, are you that blind that you can’t see what is going on and what the Far Left is doing to the USA? I actually feel sorry for you.
When you get socialism (communism) in our country, may God help us. Smith evidently doesn’t have kids or grandkids, or he would be fighting every day to stop his party from taking control.
I’m not questioning your faith but my Christian beliefs and the Bible says that abortion is murder, same sex marriage is wrong, transgender bathrooms and the list goes on. Mr. Smith should be real proud of himself and his party.
When they get rid of ICE and open the borders, more MS13 members, get socialism and people waiting to get food, waiting months to see a doctor, no homes, no car, no clothing — it doesn’t get any better than this.
I’m guessing Mr. Smith watches CNN, MSNBC and believes what they say.
I will give Obama some credit. He started all this racial tension dividing our country, released Gitmo terrorists for a deserter, and gave $150 billion to Iran (where did he get the money?). He pardoned Chelsea Manning (a traitor) and our tax money probably paid for his sex change. He went to all the countries we fought to keep us free. All the men and women that lost lives, arms, legs were all forgotten by Obama.
Also, take a look at Smith’s party. Pelosi, Waters, Perez, Bannon, Schumer, Schiff, just to name a few bozos in the Democratic Party. You can stand “proud” being a Democrat.
About Mueller: He and his Democratic investigators are the ones that should be investigated and should lose their clearances the same as communist Brennan and others.
By the way, economic growth is 4.1 percent, unemployment is lowest ever and much more, no thanks to your party.
I suggest people watch Fox News and get the real news, not fake news and not the Far Left news media. Just remember, on Judgement Day, we must answer to the Lord.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg
