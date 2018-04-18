Hillary Clinton, the queen of feminists, recently unwittingly disclosed the real objective of feminists: female chauvinism (control and domination). Feminists achieved this objective quietly in steps until now.
Initially, feminists banded together and seized total control of dating and sexual relationships with men, Simultaneously, they openly condemned men’s romantic gestures as “hitting on women,” “groping” and “creating a hostile environment.”
Next, feminists rammed through a liberal Supreme Court a constitutional right to kill unborn children even though no such right exists in the Constitution. Then, feminists gained control of the National Democratic Party. Next, feminists declared war on men by attacking men in the liberal media (#MeToo) with unsubstantiated claims of sexual abuse, thereby destroying men’s lives, careers and reputations without due process of law with a jury trial. Now, feminists are using this same wrongful tactic against President Trump.
Finally, feminists attached the Second Amendment right to defend ourselves (bear arms) with their major participation in the March for Our Lives protest on March 29, claiming guns kill children. People kill people.
Feminists have now boxed themselves in. They claim the right to kill and have killed millions of children by abortion. At the same time, feminists claim to protect children from being killed in schools by protesting against the Second Amendment. What hypocrisy! Anyone with an ounce of commonsense knows you don’t penalize millions of innocent Americans by taking away their constitutional right to defend themselves because a small number of maniacs bring a gun to school and tragically kill some children.
How did this female chauvinism remain hidden until now? The answer is simple. Feminists hid their agenda under hoods just like the male Ku Klux Klan hid their evil under hoods. Feminists hid under women-hood claiming they are wonderful and special simply because they are women. Feminists hid under mother-hood claiming they have saintly status as mothers and grandmothers. Some feminists hid under holy-hood in churches claiming the feminist cause is a Christian cause.
I thank God there are many good women, mothers, grandmothers and Christians in America that are not ungodly feminists.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City
