Joe Biden has spent a half century in politics where lying and deceit is routine and customary. Joe’s entire career has been a contradiction, as is evident by past video clips that he must have forgotten. Joe is not a statesman, through his career he has just mastered the memorization of talking points to stand at a podium with grandeur and bewilder his audience. Joe is now a marionette being worked by the extreme far left. The Socialist Democrats are certainly maneuvering this nation into a recession at least, or a serious depression, and placing tens of millions of people in jeopardy.
Instead of being personally and fiscally responsible, the dimmest among them continue to believe we can tax our way into prosperity and equity for all with the redistribution of wealth. Will they never learn? More problematic is the idea that recruiting a new generation of socialists to cross our southern border to add to the numbers who will eventually vote for even more socialism, when they are in fact trying to escape the evils of socialism. There are seven million job openings, yet the unemployment rate is going up because Socialists are habituating unemployed people to stay home and collect OPM (Other People’s Money).
Biden’s jobs plan, that will cost yet another $1.9 trillion, is also heavy-laden with another generous pay-out to teachers unions, and monies that dangerously expands “Big Government.” Socialist Democrats are determined to turn us into the European model of Socialism, the “cradle to grave” approach that will end in the collapse of America. Domestic corporations are already packing their bags and are looking to relocate in other countries, and those who stay will be using tax loopholes. The tax base will “dry up” and will be passed down to burden the working middle class, who unlike large corporations, cannot escape the authoritative hand of a tyrannical government.
Raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent or higher, is a losing proposition for all of America. This is not an assumption, it happens every time we have a Democratic administration. The only thing that will “trickle down” from the Socialist idea of taxing the rich is poverty, inflation, misery and a skyrocketing national debt. If you do not understand how far we are in debt as a nation, think of this — A trillion dollars is a million dollars multiplied by a million. Or if you prefer, it is a thousand billion, and we are $28.3 trillion in debt! It is unconscionable that a generation should ever be able to indebt future generations as the Socialist Democrats are doing now just to obtain power!
After the illegitimate election, this nation has deteriorated dramatically, and America’s adversaries are emboldened. Sleepy Joe Biden drew first blood from within by signing Executive Orders to ensure we are no longer energy independent by stopping the Keystone Pipeline. Russia has hacked the Colonial Pipeline Company that supplies 17 states with liquid fuels, and that will probably not be an isolated incident. Jerusalem is under daily attacks as rockets are fired by Palestinians. China, the Socialist Democrats’ co-conspirators, are ramping up nuclear and missile forces to rival the U.S., and the Chinese will be giving America a gut punch in the trade industry. None of these events would be happening if Trump were in the Oval Office.
Is there a coup d’etat in the future of America? Will we successfully deter the will of the Socialists? Will we continue down the path of false accusations of systemic racism and white supremacy that will only cause endless racial strife? There has never been such division, hate for America, or display of incompetence in America, will she survive?
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora