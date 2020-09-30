I have decided that I am a “Flaming Libertarian.” As such, I am not asking for help from the government nor am I wishing for it to make an endless list of decrees as it claims to help me. I am over it! Unfortunately, there is not a Flaming Libertarian Party (FLP) for me to join. Although there appears to be a lot of us like-minded souls living all across America. From the outskirts of Maine to the bayous of Louisiana, from the Appalachian forests to the jagged Rocky Mountain Range, there are untold masses of potential FLP members yearning for freedom. As hearty sojourners we stand apart from those who wish for the government to own all rights and privileges while controlling every aspect concerning our individual human condition.
To me, and my unaffiliated soulmates, it is painfully obvious that the more government gets directly involved in anything, the more they screw it all up with astronomical costs based on foolish decisions. How anyone can see a different reality amazes me! Yet, here we are in full-blown election season and once again both parties are making promises and plans that will never be kept.
The Democrats promise things that go against natural law, morality and physics, while their Republican counterparts make plans that will only be frustrated-to-death by their mortal enemies, the Democrats. It goes on and on, a viscous cycle of how a two-party system devolves into a monster over time.
If I were to stand high upon a ridge to get a clear picture of the current state of affairs of our nation, I couldn’t help but notice the following: If you are an elite political official, you are exempt from the laws of the land. If you are an elite athlete, then you have more sway than someone who is actually doing a job where they risk their very life to save others. Become superstars? Then you’ll have “followers” that give you an inordinate amount of influence, although you most likely have the IQ of a gnat and the morals of Godzilla when he stomped Tokyo into oblivion.
We seem to be living in an ole B movie! Is it any reason I simply wish to be left alone? Do my own thing, live my life, go to church, visit with friends, watch some sports and scream for the underdogs? As an American, it is my divine right to do so. Yet, in the here and now, the short list of simple items somehow becomes treasonous activities! In today’s world, I must adhere to an infinite list of rules, regulations, demands and manufactured obligations. And, in the event that I don’t adhere, I must be stomped into oblivion just like Tokyo in that old B movie. Such is our current reality in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave. The Democratic Party loves way more governmental control than I ever will. My theoretical FLP option is obviously not on any ballot (my preferred choice that would allow me to be flamingly left alone) so I will be voting for the party most likely not to issue insipid decrees, the Republicans.
Soon it will be Nov. 4, the day after the election. Then we’ll see who goes full-blown “Godzilla” and stomps around looking for a “Tokyo” to crush into oblivion since the candidate of their dreams lost. Get out the popcorn! It is about to get interesting. This B movie of the reality in which we live has only just begun.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township